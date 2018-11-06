NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police identified a 17-year-old suspect involved in the shooting that left 11-year-old Angie Erives dead.
Erin Hines, 17, was arrested on Nov. 1 after he was found by officers near the scene of the shooting. He was originally held as a juvenile before being tried as an adult.
North Las Vegas Justice Court records show Hines was charged with three counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, open murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Hines is scheduled to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. for a felony arraignment, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.