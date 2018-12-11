LAS VEGAS -- FOX5 Vegas is digging deeper into the disappearance of a 3-year-old girl from North Las Vegas.
Zaela Zalker hasn’t been seen in almost four months. The last person she was with was her father, Ricky Beasley. He’s now behind bars accused of kidnapping and abusing Zaela.
Zaela’s family members say Beasely was supposed to be in court for a grand jury hearing on Tuesday to start the process of indicting him on murder charges but the hearing was canceled because his lawyer quit.
Beasley's arrest report says Zaela went to visit Beasley on Aug. 15. Over the next week, Beasley reportedly refused to give Zaela back. The report goes on to say Beasley was not listed on Zaela’s birth certificate -- “nor has he ever been granted any type of parental/custody rights.”
On Aug. 22, Zaela’s mother, Lakeia Walker, met Beasley at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas. That’s when Beasley told Walker their daughter was in California with family members. Arrest papers say the two then took off to California, leaving Walker's phone and car at the park.
Walker's mother found the car by tracking her iPhone. That’s what sparked an investigation by NLVPD. According to the arrest report, a search warrant found text messages pleading for Beasley to return Zaela and photos confronting Beasley about physically hurting Zaela.
Meanwhile, as detectives were going through the phone, Walker and Beasley had already taken off on a major road trip.
Over the next three months, police say the two “drove all across the United States and entered Mexico at least once.” Police in Texas caught up with them in November, and Beasley was arrested on unrelated charges.
He was then arrested for kidnapping and child abuse on Dec. 1 in Las Vegas.
While the report explains the timeline, there are still more questions than answers.
Spokesperson Eric Leavitt says Zaela was never in California – they checked with both sides of the family. Leavitt said they were running low on tips until the show “Live PD” ran a segment on Zaela last week. That’s what sparked a lot more people to reach out.
Zaela is listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's Web site. The tips go to the site -- then to North Las Vegas Police detectives.
“They’ve been getting a lot of tips from the Midwest and all over the country actually -- with possible sightings of these three prior to November,” Leavitt said.
Unfortunately, those sightings never turned out to be Zaela and her parents.While police may be getting hundreds of tips, they still do not have any leads.
They say regardless, those tips are helping them put together a better timeline. They’re still trying to figure out where Beasley and Walker were from August to November -- and more importantly where was Zaela on the day she was reported missing?
Beasly isn't cooperating, police say. He hasn’t even given an official statement.
“So far everything he’s said has not been the full truth,” said Leavitt.
“The longer this goes on, it doesn’t get any better for us or the family,” said Leavitt.
Nonetheless, police are hoping for the best.
“I think you have to be -- because in our line of work that’s what keeps you going. These detectives, they’re not sleeping much, they’re up all hours of the night.”
Leavitt says he wants to thank the community for its support and encourages anyone with any tips to come forward.
“We don’t have a lot of leads that point us in one direction," Leavitt said.
He reiterated the detectives are staying positive.
“It’s not the best situation but hope is what we have on our side … until we find out either what happened or we find Zaela -- that hope is there.”
“We don’t stop. We can’t stop. This is what we are for," Leavitt said.
