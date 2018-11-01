NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officers with the North Las Vegas Police Department said they were searching for three juvenile girls who went missing on Halloween were safely found.
According to NLVPD, the girls were found inside a residence in Las Vegas. The girls were "safe and sound."
All three girls were last seen at around 4 p.m. near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, NLVPD said. J’Moni Moorhead, 15, was last seen with her 10-month-old daughter, J’Ariee Hartt.
The third juvenile who was reported missing is 10-year-old Justice Hartt, police said. Hartt has Down Syndrome.
North Las Vegas police said the girls were last headed towards Cactus Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard.
North Las Vegas police thanked the public for their help in locating the girls.
