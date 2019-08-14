NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police and Las Vegas police K-9 units located a suspect in an officer-involved shooting under a dumpster after he evaded police in his truck, according to authorities.
Felix Cualte-Coyolt, 34, was arrested on charges including attempted murder, assault on a protected person, possession of a stolen vehicle and speeding 31-40 mph over the limit on Aug. 11 after driving erratically near I-215 and Range Road near the I-15 off-ramp.
NLVPD Chief of Police Pamela Ojeda said Officer Robert Cryszczuk, 48, was riding a police motorcycle and following an erratic driver of a 2004 Ford F-350 heading eastbound on I-215 at about 8:36 a.m. Aug. 11. The vehicle was reported stolen on Aug. 5.
Ojeda said Cryszczuk attempted to stop the vehicle after he observed it going 78 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver, later identified as Cualte-Coyolt, swerved in and out of traffic as he approached Range Road. Ojeda said Cryszczuk stopped the pursuit.
As the vehicle turned south on Range Road, it stalled out. Since Cryszczuk was still in the area, Ojeda said the officer approached and drew his gun and asked the suspect to exit the vehicle. Cualte-Coyolt restarted the vehicle and drove toward the officer. Cryszczuk shot five rounds with at least three hitting the vehicle, according to Ojeda.
Cualte-Coyolt got away, entering I-15 off-ramp via the I-215, driving the wrong direction before attempting to cross the median to northbound I-15, ultimately hitting median wire and getting the truck stuck. Ojeda said Cualte-Coyolt fled on foot across I-15 southbound to a nearby salvage yard.
Cualte-Coyolt was found a short time later by NLVPD and LVMPD K-9 units under a dumpster at 5850 Nellis Boulevard. Cualte-Coyolt was not injured in the incident.
Ojeda said Cryszczuk has been with the department for more than 23 years.
This is the second officer-involved shooting for NLVPD for 2019.
