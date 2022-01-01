LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police responded to a deadly crash early on New Year's Day near Alexander and Commerce Street.
On Jan. 1 around 2:15 a.m., police said a Dodge Dakota was traveling south on Commerce approaching Alexander Road. The Dodge was traveling at a high speed, failed to maintain its lane and entered the left turn lane where it stuck a stopped Toyota SUV, according to police.
The driver of the Dodge, a male in his 30s, was unrestrained, police said. He was transported to UMC where he succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead.
Speed and alcohol impairment are suspected as factors in the collision, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.
