LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department is teaming up with other Nevada law enforcement agencies to keep roads and highways clear of impaired drivers this holiday season.
On Dec. 23 and 30, as well Jan. 2, North Las Vegas police will dedicate extra officers at various times of the day to target impaired drivers.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about 28 people die in the United States every day from drunk driving crashes. That's about one person every 52 minutes.
The NLVPD asks the public to practice the following:
- Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver.
- If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Help them arrange a sober ride home.
- If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend.
- If you’re hosting a party where alcohol will be served, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
- Always wear your seatbelt — it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety.
The initiative all comes in an effort to reduce impaired driving-related fatalities. For more information, click here.
