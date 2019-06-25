NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Neighbors in North Las Vegas used words like war zone, heartbreaking and scary to describe their community last year after a string of violent crime involving teens.
North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda didn't sugar coat it.
"It was a rough start when I got here," she said.
In November 2018, five teenagers were shot. Three died, including 11-year-old Angie Erives. Gang members targeted the wrong house.
After community members demanded answers, Ojeda came up with a plan to make those neighbors feel safe. She called it "E.N.D Violence" which stood for engaging community, new technology and dedicating resources.
"Homicides are down 25 percent, fatal vehicle accidents are down 65 percent, gang activity 10 percent," Ojeda said.
Violence hasn't ended but compared to this time last year Ojeda said there's been a major improvement.
"I'm really proud of all of the work my guys are doing out there," she said.
Last December, 26 new officers hit the streets and Ojeda beefed up the Problem Solving Unit with a new Sergeant and more officers. She also put them back in marked patrol units.
"I kind of call them like my little fire department," Ojeda said. "They go to the hot spot, they put out the fire and they move to the next area."
For example, the team worked Centennial Hills area after the string of shootings last year. It's not far from where Erives was shot and killed inside her home.
Not everything Ojeda promised last December has worked out. She wanted to add portable video cameras to areas of high crime.
"We've researched several of them we've met with our IT Department, Metro and Henderson to see what everyone else is using and what works the best," said Ojeda.
There's no shot spotter program either.
"That's kind of like my big focus right now," Ojeda said.
Shot Spotter alerts the police whenever the device picks up the sound of what could be gunshots. Metro already uses the technology.
On Tuesday, Ojeda said she applied for a $1 million grant from the Department of Justice. She said she'll find out over the next few months if the NLVPD got approved.
Summertime is usually when violence spikes, especially for teenagers who have more time on their hands. Chief Ojeda said they've partnered with the YMCA to host free pool parties every Friday.
Ojeda said she's hoping the quiet winter and spring carry through the summer.
