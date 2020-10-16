LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Casa Blanca Hotel was forced to close its doors Friday following code violations.
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, the property, located near Carey Ave. and Civic Center Drive, was given a letter to cease operations beginning at noon on Oct. 16. The location was not up to city standards, police said.
"People that were displaced were offered services from the North Las Vegas Police Department, Help of Southern Nevada, and given free transportation to new locations," police said in a release.
Additional details related to how many people were displaced and specifics of the code violations were not immediately available Friday afternoon.
