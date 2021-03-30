LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police responded to a store burglary early Sunday morning in which owners said they lost $250,000 to $300,000.
On March 28 around 1:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Alexander Road. The owners called and said they could see people inside their business stealing items. The suspects fled the area prior to officers arrival, police said.
Preliminary details say that the suspects stacked crates and then smashed a window to gain entry. Four suspects wearing masks and gloves were seen on surveillance footage burglarizing the business after gaining access from the broken window, police said.
The suspects stole a variety of products and collected the items into duffle bags. After collecting the stolen property, the suspects drove away in a dark colored vehicle, police said.
A detective has been assigned to the case and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about any suspicious activity or vehicles observed in the area of Martin Luther King and Alexander on March 28 around 1:30 a.m. is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.
