LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police say there may be additional victims of an accused sexual predator.
On Wednesday, police arrested Jesse Huerta, 24, on several charges including kidnapping, sexual assault, child abuse, domestic battery, battery and robbery.
One of Huerta's victims reportedly told police he parked in front of her work and when she left, he reportedly forced her into his car by threatening her. She told police she was sexually assaulted, beaten and strangled until she passed out.
Details of the incident weren't immediately available.
Police said Huerta was arrested on similar charges in the past by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Due to the pattern of his alleged crimes, police believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information or who may have been a victim of Huerta is asked to come forward and contact police at (702) 633-1773.
