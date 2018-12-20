NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said they were searching a suspect who attacked a store clerk before robbing a business.
According to police, the incident happened on Dec. 1 at around 2 pm on the 2900 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard, near Simmons Street and West Carey Avenue.
The suspect stole beer from the convenience store after battering a clerk, police said.
Anyone with any information about the incident or suspect is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.
