LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects caught on surveillance video in connection with a homicide investigation.
About 2:45 p.m. on June 10, police were called to the 4100 block of Donovan Way, near Craig and Losee roads, after reports of an illegal shooting. According to a release sent Monday, three male homeless people argued with three other males and one female. During the argument, three homeless individuals were shot, two sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the third died from his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation. Police are looking for details related to two suspects seen on surveillance footage. The first suspect was described as a black male, in his teens to early 20s, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, white sneakers with a brown backpack. The second suspect was described as a black male in his teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt with gray pants and dark Vans.
A motive is unknown at this time. The same suspects were captured in surveillance in May in different clothing, as pictured above.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
