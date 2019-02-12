NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (FOX5) - Police asked for the public's help Tuesday to find a missing endangered man in North Las Vegas.
Geoffrey Carr, 32, was last seen on Feb. 9 at about 7:00 p.m. in the area of Camino Al Norte and Clayton Street.
His family said he has bipolar disorder and acute paranoid schizophrenia which he takes medication for regularly. He did not take any of his medication with him when he walked out of his home, North Las Vegas police said.
He was last seen wearing a green short-sleeved shirt, black jeans, black framed glasses and no coat. Police said Carr is described as 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, with black medium length curly hair and brown eyes.
All hospitals were asked to check for Carr, or anyone matching his description.
Anyone with information on Carr's whereabouts was asked to call police at 702-633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.