LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen on June 11.
North Las Vegas resident Thanh Cong Tran, also known as Oliver Tran, 63, was reported missing by his family in Huntington Beach, CA after they were unable to contact him via phone, according to a news release.
Police contacted his residence and was told he has not been seen since June 11.
Tran is diabetic and it is unknown if he has access to his medication, police said. He is about 5’ 7” and 130 lbs. Tran has grey hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Trans' whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.