NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who went missing Wednesday morning.
Renate Joa Uncangco, 60, was reported missing early Saturday morning after she was last seen Wednesday around 10 a.m., according to a news release.
Police said Uncangco was last seen in the 2400 block of Sweet Lailani, near Coleman Street and W. Tropical Parkway.
Uncangco is described as a Hispanic female, 5'03" and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is diagnosed bi-polar and Schizophrenic, according to police.
She was last seen in a 2010 Ford Escape with Nevada license plate NV 379-XZB, police said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact North Las Vegas police at (702) 633-9111.
