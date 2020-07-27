LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police detectives put out a plea to the public for help in a January shooting death investigation.
Sidney McKnight, 25, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound on January 8 on the 5600 block of Indian Springs Avenue, near Ann Road and Clayton Street.
Police said as of July 27, no suspect has been identified and no motive in the shooting has been established.
McKnight lived in the neighborhood, police said, and witnesses said they heard gunshots between 2 and 2:30 a.m., but none reported it to the police.
Police said McKnight's family checks in regularly with detectives for updates in the case. Anyone with information is urged to call NLVPD at (702) 633-9111 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.
