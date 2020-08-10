LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help in a stabbing investigation last week.
Police said on August 3 about 3 a.m., police were called to the 1900 block of North 5th Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard North. There, officers found a man dead with multiple stab wounds.
Witnesses told police the suspect was a Hispanic of Native American man with a medium complexion, medium length, curly hair and an unshaved face. He was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, dark shorts, white socks with black shoes, and a blue backpack with colored trim.
He was last seen walking east on Lake Mead from North 5th.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to call police at (702) 633-9111, or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
