LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police asked for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Taylor Russell was reportedly last seen on Sept. 17 around 7:50 a.m. near the 6500 block of McCarran Street in North Las Vegas, North Las Vegas police said.
Russell is described as Black with a light complexion, 5'4'' tall, approximately 120 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and had a purple bag. She has scars on both forearms.
Russell may be in emotional distress and currently does not have access to her medication, police said.
All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Russell or any John/Jane Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Russell is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.
