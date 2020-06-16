LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help finding missing 63-year-old David Clyde Miller. Miller suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's, with a history of stroke.
Miller was last seen about 7:40 a.m. on June 14 in the 3400 block of East Lake Mead, according to police. He is described as a Black male adult, about 5'6" and 200 pounds with graying hair. On Sunday, he was seen wearing a long plaid khaki button up shirt, khaki pants and reading glasses.
Miller does not have a vehicle. Police said it is unknown if he needs medication.
Area hospitals are asked to check their registries for Miller or notify police with any information.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Miller is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.