NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police asked for the public's help to find a man reported missing midday Sunday.
Police said 68-year-old Enrique Cervantes-Gonzalez was reported missing about 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 near Las Vegas Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard.
He's described as 5'2" and 220 lbs. Police said he has high blood pressure, dementia, and occasionally has hallucinations, in which he takes medicine for. He has not taken his medication and reportedly has little money.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.
