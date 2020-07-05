LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police on Sunday asked for the public's help finding a man reported missing after taking out the trash.
According to police, 32-year-old Herman Clemons was reported missing by his mother about 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 5. He was last seen near his home at 1001 E. Carey Avenue, near North 5th Street.
Clemons is about 5'8" tall and 132 lbs. He was wearing a blue shirt, jean shorts and a blue knee brace on his right knee. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Clemons has a "diminished mental capacity making him unable to take care of himself."
Hospitals are asked to check registries and John Does that could match Clemons.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.
