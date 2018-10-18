NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police arrested a man for killing a mother, her daughter and son Sunday.
On Wednesday night, police took 41-year-old Jose Easley Jr. into custody without incident. He's accused of shooting and killing 52-year-old Susan Nash, and her children, 31-year-old Deonte' Nash and 20-year-old Dejona'e Nash.
He was arrested and booked at the Las Vegas Jail for three counts of murder with a deadly weapon and one count of attempt murder with a deadly weapon one count of battery with a deadly weapon, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of ex-felon in possession of a firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
Police said they do not believe the murder was a random act of violence. According to North Las Vegas police, the shooting started because of an argument.
A fourth person was shot and rushed to the hospital. He has since been released and attended a candlelight vigil for the other victims.
Anyone with more information on this case was urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.
