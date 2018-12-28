NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said officers arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that left 18-year-old Kwavon'tai Thomas dead on Christmas Eve.

Jermariun Hickman, 17, was arrested in Laughlin Thursday night by the Las Vegas FBI Criminal Apprehension Team and North Las Vegas police, officers said.

Hickman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a murder with a deadly weapon charge.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve at East Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street, near Civic Center Drive. Bystanders attempted to preform CPR on Thomas before he died.

The Clark County coroner said Thomas died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled as a homicide.