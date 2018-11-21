NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police arrested a suspect in the murder of 16-year-old Lamadre Harris near Centennial Parkway and North Goldfield Street on Nov. 13.
Police arrested 18-year-old Al’Dijon Williams near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway, with help from the FBI. Williams is charged with murder with a deadly weapon and was booked Tuesday night at the Las Vegas City Jail, police said.
Harris was taken to University Medical Center Trauma with a life-threatening gunshot wound and later died overnight from his injuries, police said.
Family said Harris was a junior at Legacy High School.
The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, police said.
"Speaking as a mother, police officer and public servant, I agree with the community that this sort of violence is unacceptable, which is why we have put all of our resources toward making these arrests and working with leaders across the valley to address the root social causes that are creating this uptick in crime," North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda said. "The recent cases involving young people are unrelated to one another and almost exclusively involve family violence or out-of-town perpetrators, but I want to be very clear: We do not accept people coming into our community to commit crimes, and we are working diligently to put an end to this."
North Las Vegas Police arrested another suspect in a separate teen homicide case Wednesday.
Police said the shooting did not appear a random act of violence and were investigating the relationship between Harris and the suspected gunman.
“I have no idea who would want to hurt him,” Grandmother Cynthia Harris said. “Everything is a blur to me. It’s a shock,” Harris said.
Harris said her grandson went to Bob’s Market just after 2 p.m. for an after-school snack.
“He was hungry. Forty-five minutes later I get a call that he was shot.”
Police said there were many kids coming in and out of the area at the time of the shooting. Detectives interviewed multiple witnesses.
There is surveillance video that was not available to the public Tuesday afternoon.
North Las Vegas Police asked that anyone with information on the case to call police at: 702-633-9111.
