LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said detectives were investigating a homicide on Sunday afternoon.
NLVPD said officers were called just before noon on March 31 to the area of West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard.
In front of a gas station, police on scene provided more information. A 19-year-old man was inside of his car with his 22-year-old girlfriend when he got into a verbal fight with another man.
On Thursday in a social media post, North Las Vegas police said a suspect was arrested. The suspect's name was not released as they are a juvenile.
According to police, they fought for a few minutes before the suspect fired at the man in the car, killing him.
The Clark County Coroner's officer identified the man as Tashon Luis Logan. Logan was pronounced dead at 3:25 p.m. on March 31 from multiple gunshot wounds. The coroner's office ruled Logan's death a homicide.
The suspect, who was not described, fled north on foot. Police said there were many witnesses and the incident was seen on surveillance footage.
Police had closed one of westbound lanes on Carey Avenue, NLVPD said.
Residents were asked to avoid the area while police investigate.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
