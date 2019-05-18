NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department arrested the mother of two girls who were originally reported missing on Friday.
A 9-year-old girl and her 6-year-old sister were reported missing after last being seen leaving their school, Lincoln Elementary, located on Berg Street, on May 17, police said. Officers were contacted around 11:30 p.m., and were told the girls were missing.
Police released surveillance photos of a woman they said they wanted to speak with regarding the case. Without naming her, police said in a tweet that she "offered in the past to babysit (names of the girls)."
As soon as the photos were released, the unnamed woman called police. She told them the girls were with her, at her house, and that her two daughters were friends with the girls.
Police verified this and said the girls' mother asked her to watch them. The woman contacted the mother through the night to get them, but said she didn't respond, so the girls slept over.
Police said the stories were conflicting, so they interviewed the girls' mother again.
Detectives ended up arresting their mother, 47-year-old Eloina Avalos-Perez, and said she was being held at Las Vegas City Jail on two counts of child neglect. She was being held on $40,000 bail.
The two girls were being placed into the care of Child Protective Services.
No other details were immediately released.
Anyone with any information was urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
