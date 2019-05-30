NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police arrested a man Thursday for murdering his father earlier this month.
Michael Jamerson Jr., 32, was arrested on burglary with a deadly weapon and murder charges, on the 4900 block of Harold Street, where his father lived, and died.
Michael Jamerson, 48, was found dead in his North Las Vegas home with a gunshot wound to the head on May 14.
NLVPD Officer Eric Leavitt characterized Jamerson Jr. as an estranged son to Jamerson.
Just before 7 p.m. on May 14, Jamerson’s 12-year-old son called police and told them he was in the shower at their home near Lone Mountain and Losee roads when he heard a loud noise, possibly a gun shot.
Leavitt said detectives on scene found a hole in the exterior of the house "big enough for a person to fit through" when initially investigating the murder.
NLVPD said Jamerson's 12-year-old son was the only one home at the time of the murder.
