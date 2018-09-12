NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) Police arrested a man Wednesday in connection to a North Las Vegas homicide last week.
North Las Vegas Police said the arrest was the result of a barricade situation that just ended in the 3300 block of East Lake Mead Blvd.
Police made the arrest and took two other men into custody, NLVPD said.
Jamie Alejandro Ayala, 29, died from multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 2, according to the coroner. Ayala's death was ruled as a homicide.
North Las Vegas police said they were called at 5:10 a.m. that day in regards to a shooting near North Bruce Street and East Cartier Avenue, close to Civic Center Drive. When officers arrived, they found Ayala lying in the street with gunshot wounds.
Medical personnel arrived and pronounced Ayala dead on the scene.
Police said they do not believe this shooting to be a "random act of violence."
North Las Vegas police have asked the public for help in regards to this incident. Tips can be sent to 702-633-9111 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
