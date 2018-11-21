NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police arrested a teen girl's boyfriend after she died at a hospital from an apparent gunshot wound early Wednesday morning.
The girl, 17, was dropped off by a friend at Mountain View Hospital around 3 a.m., near Tenaya Way and Cheyenne Avenue, where she later died from her injuries, according to Public information Officer Aaron Patty.
Detectives determined a domestic incident happened between the girl and her boyfriend in the 1100 block of Gary Carmena Avenue.
The girl's boyfriend, identified as 21-year-old Seneca Carey, was later arrested and charged with murder with a deadly weapon, according to police.
No further details were immediately released.
