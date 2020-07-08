LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department on Wednesday announced the death of one of its K9 officers due to health complications.
According to a social media post from the department, K9 officer Jako, a Belgian Malinois, was laid to rest due to health complications.
The department listed his end of watch date as July 1. NLVPD said K9 officer Jako was born on June 30, 2014.
The agency said K9 officer Jako was credited with apprehending numerous suspects and locating important articles of evidence from crime scenes.
According to NLVPD, K9 officer Jako began to show significant signs of pain and discomfort around the area of his neck.
"On July 1, Jako had an MRI performed which revealed a large tumor in his spine," NLVPD said. The veterinarian treating K9 officer Jako recommended euthanization due to the complexity of the tumor, police said. K9 officer Jako was humanely euthanized prior to anesthetic recovery, according to NLVPD.
Memorial services for NLVPD K9 officer Jako will be held on Thursday, July 9.
He will "forever and always be remembered as a good boy," NLVPD said.
