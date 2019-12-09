LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department is inviting residents to participate in the next Hispanic Citizens Academy.
The 10-week program is designed to give North Las Vegas residents an opportunity to obtain first-hand information on how the police department operates, according to a news release.
As part of the program, the department aims to familiarize citizens with the criminal justice system and provide a greater understanding of the tasks that police officers face each day.
The 10-week Hispanic Citizens Academy will run from Jan. 22-March 25, 2020.
Those interested must have an application approved before attending. For additional information, contact Manuel Vital Officer (702) 633-1818 for Spanish or Gina Perez (702) 633-2898 for English.
