LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police have a suspect in custody after a deadly shooting in the northwest valley Friday night.
Around 8:11 p.m. Friday night, police were called to the 6100 block Osaka Pearl near Centennial Parkway and Allen Lane for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a man with gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
A suspect has been taken into custody and is being transported, police said.
Additional details were not immediately available.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner pending notification of kin.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.