LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Saturday morning, volunteers will meet at Kiel Ranch in North Las Vegas for a community clean up.
Those who take part will comb the 7-acre park for trash and other debris. It's scheduled for 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Tools for the clean up will be provided.
Anyone is allowed to sign up, but space is limited and registration is required. More information is available here.
Kiel Ranch is located near Carey Avenue and Commerce Street in North Las Vegas. Its owned by the city, and is open year round.
