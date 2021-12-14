LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department released numbers from the department's latest "Joining Forces" campaign.
Between Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, NLVPD increased the number of officers on patrol which resulted in 270 drivers stops and 173 violations, including 108 speeding violations, nine DUI arrests and a hit-and-run crash arrest.
The following is a complete list of the arrests and citations during the campaign:
- 108 speeding violations
- 7 Distracted driver violations
- 13 drivers license violations
- 10 insurance violations
- 6 registration violations
- 4 reckless driving violations
- 3 red light violations
- 3 texting violations
- 3 aggressive driving violations
- 1 seatbelt violation
- 1 open container in vehicle
- 1 failure to maintain lane violation
- 1 bicycle violation
- 1 failure to yield violation
- 9 DUI Arrests
- 1 Hit & Run Arrests
- 1 Obstruction Arrests
- 10 vehicle impounds
NLVPD says the goal of enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.
Funding for the campaign was made available by the State of Nevada - Office of Traffic Safety. For more information visit, zerofatalitiesnv.com.
