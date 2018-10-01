NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas officer was involved in a crash Monday morning.
Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred on Craig Road, near Commerce Street. The officer and the second driver involved did not suffer any injuries, according to officer Eric Leavitt.
Motorists are urged to avoid Craig Road between Commerce and Revere Street in both directions as officers investigate the crash.
The affected roadways are expected to reopen by 8 a.m.
