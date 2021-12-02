LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of North Las Vegas announced that those who have an outstanding bench warrant from the North Las Vegas Municipal Court have an opportunity to have the warrant cleared over the next two weeks.
Through December 16, those with outstanding bench warrants previously issued by the Municipal Court can go online to fill out a brief form. A court staff member will reach out and work with individuals to try and resolve the warrant via email. If an in-person hearing is needed to clear up the warrant, a date and time will be scheduled.
The warrant quashing event is part of the City of North Las Vegas's larger restorative justice efforts, which have recently included the reopening of the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, with an emphasis on rehabilitation and alternative sentencing programs.
For more information on the warrant quashing event, call (702) 633-1130.
