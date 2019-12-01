NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A quiet Sunday on Ferguson Avenue unsettled neighbors in North Las Vegas. The day before, a teenager was shot and killed after confronting a car thief in the area.
"Normally we see kids right here," Aidee Gavira said. "They’re always playing soccer right here and nobody wants to come out anymore."
A small memorial has grown on the sidewalk in front of Gavira’s house.
"This really doesn’t happen around here like that,” Gavira said.
Crime scene tape still marks where police said this all unfolded.
"All you heard is the gunshots and screaming,” Gavira said. He was inside his house at the time.
Police received a call about 7 a.m. Nov. 30. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old and his dad had been shot. The teen died at the scene.
"When I walked out, it was already … the dad was holding his son,” Gavira said.
Many gathered to remember the teen. Friends and family confirmed the teen is Kevin Jimenez.
Police said Kevin and his dad chased the person who stole their family truck. When they tried to stop the thief, the suspect shot them both before taking off.
Police found the truck unoccupied in a neighborhood less than 1.5 miles away.
“I think I would’ve done the same thing,” Gavira said. “If somebody steals my vehicle, I’m going to go looking out for it. I don’t think it was anybody’s fault. They were looking for their property and they didn’t think they were going to come out with a gun.”
Neighbors like Gavira hope an arrest will bring some closure for Kevin’s family.
“I’m sorry for your loss,” Gavira said. “I hope they catch him and there’s justice for all of this you know, because a father lost his son. It’s sad, especially around the holidays.”
As of Sunday night, Kevin’s father was still hospitalized at University Medical Center. Detectives are still investigating.
Anyone with information regarding the incident are urged to contact North Las Vegas police.
