LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A teenager and his dog are dead after being hit by a car in North Las Vegas on Thursday evening.
Friends identified the victim as Kevin Gonzales Huerta.
The driver stayed on scene. Impairment and speed are not suspected in the crash, but residents who live nearby say they’re concerned about traffic safety.
"If you could slow the traffic down, I think it would be a lot safer," said Johnny Cleveland, who has lived nearby for 50 years.
He said speeding has become an issue over the last decade.
"Since it has widened because of the traffic that’s going north and south, south and north, it accommodates a lot more cars and they go a lot faster," he said.
Another longtime resident, Janetta Cooper, said she has noticed the same issues. She works as a crossing guard at a nearby school.
"I've be almost hit several times because people don't stop. They don't slow down. We're trying to be safe with the kids," she said.
Both Cooper and Cleveland said they are not sure what the solution to speeding would be.
"You can't control people," Cleveland said.
They believe the responsibility is up to the drivers.
"Just slow down. People are out walking. People are out trying to get to school or wherever. Everybody don’t have a car. Some of us have to walk," Cooper said.
The family of Kevin Gonzales Huerta has set up a GoFundMe.
You can donate here.
