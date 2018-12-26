NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas mother is grieving the death of her teenage son after he was shot and killed on Christmas Eve.
“They brought me some beautiful Christmas cards ... I gave my mom hers. We were both like, ‘Oh, I love y’all,’ and then they walked out the door, not knowing it.”
Timika Thomas said Kwavon’tai Thomas, 18, and his brother went to meet up with a friend on Monday.
“That would be the last time seeing my baby. My baby,” Thomas said crying.
North Las Vegas police said there was some sort of confrontation between the gunman and Kwavon’tia.
“They got off the bus and the dude chased him off the bus,” said Thomas.
She went on to say her son got off at the wrong stop to try to avoid the gunman but the gunman followed him.
Kwavon’tai was last seen running through the CVS Pharmacy parking lot near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas.
“My other son called me he was like, 'Mom, they shot Nudie.' We call him Nudie.” Thomas said her son gained that nickname because he never liked to wear clothes as a child.
Kwavontai’s mom said she believed her son was shot over a social media post about a girl from several years ago.
“I can’t make any sense of it.”
The family said this Christmas was filled with many tears, as they spent their first holiday without their “goofy” and “lovable” Kwavon’tai.
“He was wonderful. I could tell you that. He was an awesome kid.”
Kwavon’tai leaves behind a big family including six brothers and sisters from one to 22-years-old. Thomas said they all had an unbreakable bond.
Thomas said she knows who murdered her son.
“I forgive you, young man. I know what you look like, I know your name, but I want you to know that I forgive you. That’s something you and God gotta deal with.”
Police have not arrested anyone yet but said they have a pretty good idea who they’re looking for.
Thomas wants to see that person behind bars and for the violence to stop.
“I don’t wish this pain on nobody ... I got no money to bury my baby. It’s Christmas Eve, it’s Christmas. It’s Christmas. My baby was good kid,” she said.
To help the family with funeral costs you can donate to their GoFundMe page.
