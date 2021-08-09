LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It may be the first day of school, but it is the second year for the Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy for K-8.
North Las Vegas City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown said the school was able to continue this year because of the success it demonstrated in the 2020 school year.
"This is our second year. Evidently we're doing something right, because the demand is high," Goynes-Brown said. "We're just glad that parents are trusting in the micro school process."
The micro academy partners with existing schools to provide in-person education for small class sizes kindergarten to eighth grade. To attend, the student must be not enrolled in the Clark County School District, and they must be a resident of North Las Vegas or their guardian needs to be a first responder working in North Las Vegas.
The academy is free of cost for students who are eligible to enroll, the councilwoman said.
"We follow state and local guidelines --every child must wear a mask. Same with our teachers and our staff," Goynes-Brown said, adding that the school also follows social distancing, hand washing and sanitizing protocols.
North Las Vegas spokesperson Patrick Walker said 150 students are currently enrolled in the micro academy, and there is a wait list.
More information about the Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy is available at LearnNLV.com.
