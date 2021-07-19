LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Urban Micro Academy (SNUMA) has announced that it will offer full-day kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year.
SNUMA is a free academic program for North Las Vegas children ages K-8, or for kids whose parents work for a business located in North Las Vegas.
Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, a retired educator, said the skills gained during kindergarten will help a student succeed for the rest of their academic life.
"I'm excited to announce that SNUMA is now offering a kindergarten program as an option for our wonderful North Las Vegas families who have inquired about early childhood education," said Goynes-Brown.
The North Las Vegas City Council recently approved the return and expansion of SNUMA to improve access and quality for students. This year, SNUMA will also be adding curriculum focused on Science, Technology, Arts, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEAM).
Two informational meetings will be held for parents interested in enrolling their child. The first will be at the Neighborhood Recreation Center, located at 1638 N. Bruce Street on July 27 from 5-6 p.m. The other will be at Silver Mesa Recreation Center, located at 4025 Allen Lane on July 28 from 5-6 p.m.
For more information about the SNUMA program, click here.
