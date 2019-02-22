NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas Police said a man who had been missing for four days was found in good health Friday.
According to NLVPD, Justin Lee Smith was reported missing on Feb. 18 and was last seen in the area of East Craig Road and North 5th Street. Smith's family told police he has not taken his medication, nor did Smith take it with him.
The 39-year-old who had been diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia was found Friday afternoon in North Las Vegas. Police thanked the public for its attention on the case.
