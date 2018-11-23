LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities in New Braunfels, Texas said they were searching for a man from North Las Vegas who was responsible for stealing a truck and causing a deadly crash.
According to New Braunfels police, the suspect was identified as Austin Taylor Meade, 26, of North Las Vegas. Meade reportedly stole the truck from a business in San Antonio, as well as another car to escape.
The crash happened at a nearby park and both vehicles "ended up against a utility pole," authorities said. Meade was driving the stolen truck at a high speed rate, blew past a stop sign and t-boned into an SUV.
Meade hit the driver-side door, killing the SUV's driver, police said. The driver was identified as Amber Rachelle Williams of New Braunfels. By the time officers arrived at the scene of the crash, Meade was gone.
According to police, Meade later ended up in a neighborhood about a mile away from the crash. He came across a woman who was walking her dog and asked her for a ride so he could make a phone call. The woman brought Meade to her house where he grabbed a knife and stole her car.
"I think that’s unclear and part of the ongoing investigation about why it is he fled at the moment that he chose to," New Braunfels police spokesman David Ferguson said.
New Braunfels police said Meade may be driving a silver 2012 KIA Forte with a pink "On the Grind" sticker on the back windshield.
Meade is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact 911.
