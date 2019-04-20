NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was wanted for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder was arrested by the North Las Vegas Police Department and the U.S. Marshals.
Tyrone Tyler, 25, was arrested without incident as part of Operation Silver Star, according to the Marshals. Tyler was a "documented Neighborhood Crip" and was wanted for a shooting that stemmed from a family dispute in July 2018.
Tyler's arrest report said the shooting occurred inside an apartment on July 13, 2018 at about 10:17 p.m. North Las Vegas police dispatch received a call that a man had been shot in the arm.
When officers arrived, they heard men screaming from inside the apartment and saw three quarter-sized bullet holes on the bottom portion of a window. Officers entered the apartment and saw the victim was covered in blood and was holding his right arm with a rag, the arrest report said.
The man who was shot was reluctant to provide police information, but gave officers vague descriptions of the suspected shooters, according to the arrest report. The victim described the shooters to police as a white, adult male and a black, adult male. During his interview with police, an officer noticed the victim was wearing a holster on his belt, but was not armed.
He told police there was a gun hidden underneath the bathroom sink and said the gun was not his; he was holding it for a family member, according to the arrest report. The firearm was recovered while police swept the apartment after the victim was transported to UMC Trauma. He suffered two gunshot wounds, one in the arm and one in the back near his spine.
Police also interviewed a woman who was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, according to Tyler's arrest report. The woman told police she is the lessee for the apartment, and allowed her cousin and her children to live in the apartment.
The woman's cousin is pregnant and told the male victim, who she was romantically involved with, that he was not the father of her child on July 6, 2018, according to the arrest report. The next day, the two got into a physical fight over the pregnancy. The male shooting victim denied the hitting the cousin when speaking to police at the hospital.
On the day of the shooting, the male victim was at the apartment to drop off his key, collect his belongings and get a haircut from the woman who leased the apartment, the arrest report said. After a brief hangout, the suspects entered the apartment.
One of the suspects told the male victim they wanted to fight, to which all parties agreed to a fist-fight outside, according to the arrest report. When the male victim went outside, one of the suspects was pointing a gun at him and the victim slammed the door shut. One of the suspects fired and the victim fell to the floor. He crawled to the bathroom to retrieve the hidden firearm to protect himself.
On Sept. 16, 2018, the male victim identified one of the suspects as Tyler. In the arrest report, the male told police Tyler was involved in the cousin's family. Since he had been receiving threats, the victim told police he believed Tyler went to the apartment to shoot him.
A warrant for Tyler's arrest was issued in December 2018 and he was arrested by law enforcement on April 13, 2019. The Marshals said Tyler had a list of priors in Nevada and California before his arrest. His criminal history included:
- Possession of a gun by a prohibited person
- Possession of Schedule I to IV controlled substances
- Supervise prostitute
- Carjacking
- Carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle
He is scheduled to make his initial appearance at North Las Vegas Justice Court on May 1 at 9:30 a.m.
