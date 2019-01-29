LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas resident was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for distributing images of child pornography on social media, the U.S. Attorney's office announced.
Johne Lewis Owens II, 43, previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography, according to a news release. In addition to the prison term, Owens was also ordered a lifetime term of supervised release.
Owens admitted to uploading numerous child pornography images to his Tumblr account between November 2015 and May 2016.
On May 14, 217, Owens' wife saw sexually explicit and sexual abuse photos of him and a child on the account and notified law enforcement. A search warrant on the Tumblr account revealed it was “open” and may be viewed by the public, the release said. Owens confessed to taking photos and videos of sex acts with the child, then uploading them to Tumblr, thereby distributing the images over the internet.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the North Las Vegas Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elham Roohani prosecuted the case. This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
