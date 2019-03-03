NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police have asked the public for help in locating a missing 58-year-old man who suffers from serious health problems.
Anthony Reed was reported missing by his family Saturday evening just after 5 p.m., NLVPD said. He was last seen near an apartment complex located on the 2600 block of East Deer Springs Way.
Reed has been recently released from the hospital and left his home without any of his medication, police said. Without his medication, Reed's health could become critical very quickly.
According to police, Reed was last seen wearing a brown, crew neck sweater, brown sweatpants, a blue beanie cap and white Nike shoes. His height is approximately 5'8" and is bald with brown eyes.
Anyone with any information in regards to Reed's whereabouts were urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.
