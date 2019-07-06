NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas man who was reported missing about noon on Friday was hit and killed by a car on I-15 north of the valley early Saturday morning, police said.
In an email, Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the crash happened about 4:30 a.m. on July 6 near I-15 and mile marker 63, near Apex.
The man, 87-year-old Robert Rascon, was walking in the left travel lane of the highway when a white Mercedes Sprinter Van hit him. A white or light-colored Ford F150 then hit Rascon again, and he was pronounced dead on scene.
Impairment was not suspected in the crashes, but the F150 did not stop at the scene.
Rascon was reported missing Friday afternoon just after 12 p.m. According to family members, Rascon was last seen driving his wife's gray 2008 Chrysler Aspen SUV with Nevada plates LV003C.
Police said the vehicle was found nearby the crash with the keys in the vehicle.
According to a North Las Vegas press release, Rascon suffered from severe Alzheimer’s disease and high blood pressure. Police said he had not driven a vehicle in over two years. Rascon left his house while his wife was sleeping without proper medication, money or a cellphone.
Investigators said they were still looking for the Ford F150.
According to the release, anyone with any information can call NHP dispatch at (702) 486-4100, *NHP from a cell phone or crime stoppers at (702) 385-5555. All callers can remain anonymous.
