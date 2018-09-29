LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Federal prosecutors said a man from North Las Vegas, who kidnapped a girl in Bullhead City, AZ, sexually assaulted her repeatedly and held her hostage in his home for about a month.
The man, Jimmy Carter Kim, 29, made his initial court appearance Friday, federal prosecutors said. Kim has been charged via criminal complaint for one count of kidnapping, one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography.
According to the complaint, Kim held a 14-year-old girl hostage from Nov. 1, 2015 to Dec. 3, 2015. Kim offered the girl a ride while she was walking down the street in Bullhead City and kidnapped her. He then drugged the girl, drove them to his home in North Las Vegas and locked her in a bedroom.
Kim took photos of the assaults with his iPhone, federal prosecutors said. He threatened to shoot the girl with a firearm if she attempted to leave the house. On Dec. 3, the girl managed to escape the bedroom and contact law enforcement.
According to federal prosecutors, detectives with the North Las Vegas Police Department were able to identify and locate Kim based on the girl's description of him and the house. During the investigation, detectives found multiple images and videos of child pornography on Kim's iPhone that he made.
A preliminary hearing for Kim is scheduled for Oct. 12, federal prosecutors said. He faces up to life in prison and a fine of $250,000. The charges within the complaint are accusations only and federal prosecutors said Kim is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
The case is being investigated by the FBI with help from North Las Vegas police, according to federal prosecutors. Attorneys Elham Roohani and Christopher Burton are prosecuting the case.
If anyone has any additional information regarding Kim, federal prosecutors have asked the public to contact the nearest FBI field office or local law enforcement. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Information can also be sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Cyber Tipline at www.cybertipline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.