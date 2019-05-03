NYE COUNTY (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a man from North Las Vegas was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County Thursday morning.
According to NHP spokesman trooper Travis Smaka, patrol officers were called to Mile Marker 11 on U.S. 95, a few miles south of Amargosa Valley, about 11:17 a.m. on May 2.
The driver of a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country and the driver of a 1980 Shay 1929, as well as the trailer attached to the Shay, were headed north on U.S. 95, Smaka said. The driver of the Chrysler was directly behind the Shay when the latter vehicle suddenly slowed, and the driver of the Chrysler failed to slow in time.
The Chrysler driver struck the trailer attached to the Shay, and the Shay driver was redirected into the shoulder, according to Smaka. The Shay hit a dirt embankment, causing the driver to be ejected from his vehicle.
NHP identified the driver of the Shay as John Craft, 85, of North Las Vegas. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Smaka said.
This was NHP's 15th fatal crash within Southern Command's jurisdiction. The total number of fatal crashes NHP has responded to thus far in 2019 is 16.
