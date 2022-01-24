LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman with a disability in February.
According to the suspect's arrest report, police were contacted by the victim's sister, who said she has multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and a learning disability.
In December, police spoke with the victim, who said she met 54-year-old David O'Quinn at her job and befriended him. She said in January or February of 2021, he came to her home and demanded to come inside.
She then told police he raped her and took nude photos of her. She claimed he returned, raped her again and threatened to release the photos to loved ones.
Police said O'Quinn is a registered sex offender. He told police she invited him over and the sex was consensual. He acknowledged the victim has a disability.
O'Quinn was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he faces multiple charges of burglary and sex assault. He's scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.